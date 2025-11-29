ANA cancels 95 domestic flights over Airbus maintenance

The cancellations are expected to affect around 13,200 people, according to the airline, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc.
Citing a possible failure in the flight control functions of its A320 series jets, European aircraft maker Airbus asked airlines around the world on Friday to immediately repair the planes' software.
ANA has begun fixing its 34 planes in the series. The airline said that the work takes about four hours per plane.
The cancelled flights include those flying in and out of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, New Chitose Airport near Sapporo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and Fukuoka Airport in southwestern Japan.
ANA will offer replacement flights, including on other airlines, or refunds to affected passengers. It released a statement apologising for the delays and cancellations caused by the issue.
Star Flyer and low-cost carrier Peach Aviation also own A320 series jets, but neither airline is expected to cancel flights. Japan Airlines does not operate the affected models.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]