Anime event in Shanghai canceled after singer's show interrupted

At the venue, experience-oriented attraction booths featuring popular Japanese anime such as "One Piece" and "Mobile Suit Gundam" were set up, drawing many local anime fans on the first day on Friday.

In the evening on that day, a performance by singer Maki Otsuki, who sings the theme song for One Piece, began, but midway through a song, the lights and sound were cut off, forcing the performance to end. On Otsuki's official website, her agency explained that the performance had to be halted abruptly "due to unavoidable circumstances."