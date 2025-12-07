Powerful 7.0 earthquake jolts remote Alaska–Yukon border

A powerful earthquake has struck near the North American border region between the United States and Canada, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has reported.

The 7.0-magnitude quake hit a remote area close to the boundary between Alaska and Canada’s Yukon Territory on Saturday (7 December).

According to USGS data, the epicentre was about 10 kilometres (6 miles) deep, roughly 370 kilometres north-west of Juneau, Alaska, and around 250 kilometres west of Whitehorse, the capital of Yukon.