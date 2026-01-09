US trade deficit hits lowest since 2009 as imports slump

The gap in goods and services shrank by 39% from the previous month to US$29.4 billion, according to Commerce Department data released on Thursday.

The figure came in below every forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The report arrived more than a month late due to the federal government shutdown.

Imports fell 3.2%, largely reflecting weaker inflows of medicines and nonmonetary gold.

Purchases of pharmaceutical preparations slid to the lowest level since July 2022.

Exports of all US goods and services rose 2.6% in October.

None of the figures is adjusted for inflation.

Companies had brought forward drug imports in September, apparently ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned 100% tariff on pharmaceutical imports from October 1, a measure that was later postponed.

Many firms avoided the duty after reaching arrangements with the administration in exchange for pledges to cut drug prices.