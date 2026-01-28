Seoul court sentences former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months for bribery

Kim, the wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office last year, was acquitted of separate allegations involving stock-price manipulation and breaches of the political funds law.

Media reports said prosecutors plan to appeal the acquittals.

The decision is the latest in a string of court cases linked to investigations surrounding Yoon’s short-lived attempt to impose martial law in 2024 and other controversies involving the former power couple.

Kim had denied wrongdoing, and her legal team said it would study the Seoul Central District Court ruling before deciding whether to challenge the conviction.

Delivering the verdict, Judge Woo In-sung said the first lady has no formal authority over state affairs but serves as a symbol representing the country, adding that someone in such a role should not set a poor example for the public.