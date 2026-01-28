Seoul court sentences former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months for bribery

Kim, the wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office last year, was acquitted of separate allegations involving stock-price manipulation and breaches of the political funds law.
Media reports said prosecutors plan to appeal the acquittals.
The decision is the latest in a string of court cases linked to investigations surrounding Yoon’s short-lived attempt to impose martial law in 2024 and other controversies involving the former power couple.
Kim had denied wrongdoing, and her legal team said it would study the Seoul Central District Court ruling before deciding whether to challenge the conviction.
Delivering the verdict, Judge Woo In-sung said the first lady has no formal authority over state affairs but serves as a symbol representing the country, adding that someone in such a role should not set a poor example for the public.
The court also imposed a fine of 12.8 million won (about $8,990) and ordered the necklace to be confiscated.
Kim has been in custody since August during the investigation.
Prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison term and fines totalling 2.9 billion won if she had been convicted on all counts.
Kim, dressed in a dark suit and wearing a face mask, was brought into court under guard and remained silent as the judgment was read.
Her lawyers said she “humbly accepts the court’s stern criticism” and apologised for causing public concern.
Outside the courthouse, supporters of Yoon and Kim, despite freezing weather, applauded after the acquittals on two charges were announced.
The Unification Church said it did not expect anything in return for the gifts.
Its leader, Han Hak-ja, also facing trial, has denied trying to bribe Kim.
Kim had been under heavy scrutiny even before Yoon’s 2022 election, amid questions over her academic background and persistent suspicion about market manipulation.
Allegations linking her to a political broker and a figure described as a shaman also fuelled criticism that the pair may have exerted undue influence on the former first couple.
Yoon, who was removed from office last April, is facing eight trials, including charges related to insurrection, after his failed push for martial law in December 2024.
He has appealed a five-year prison sentence handed down this month for obstructing attempts to arrest him after the martial law declaration.
Prosecutors have also sought the death penalty in a separate insurrection case, with a ruling due on February 19.
Yoon has argued he acted within his presidential powers and said the move was intended to highlight what he called obstruction by opposition parties.
