Myanmar orders Wednesday work-from-home for state officials

The National Defence and Security Council’s Information Team announced on March 22 that, starting from March 25, government offices will designate every Wednesday as a work-from-home day, requiring staff to carry out their duties from their residences.

The measure is aimed at preventing potential fuel shortages that could arise due to conflicts in the Middle East.

Authorities have already introduced an odd-even vehicle usage system and regulations for fuel purchases.

At the same time, the government is making every effort through various means to ensure sufficient fuel imports.

Although there are currently adequate fuel reserves, the move is intended as a precautionary step to prepare for possible future energy challenges and to reduce fuel consumption.