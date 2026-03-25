Myanmar orders Wednesday work-from-home for state officials

The National Defence and Security Council’s Information Team announced on March 22 that, starting from March 25, government offices will designate every Wednesday as a work-from-home day, requiring staff to carry out their duties from their residences.
The measure is aimed at preventing potential fuel shortages that could arise due to conflicts in the Middle East.
Authorities have already introduced an odd-even vehicle usage system and regulations for fuel purchases.
At the same time, the government is making every effort through various means to ensure sufficient fuel imports.
Although there are currently adequate fuel reserves, the move is intended as a precautionary step to prepare for possible future energy challenges and to reduce fuel consumption.
Under the directive, civil servants and staff of government departments are instructed to perform their duties from home or dormitories every Wednesday, instead of commuting to their offices, starting from March 25, 2026.
The announcement also states that, in line with fuel-saving efforts, government employees are not allowed to travel or use vehicles on those days except for official duties.
Similarly, private sector organizations are encouraged to adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible.
The directive will remain in effect until further notice.