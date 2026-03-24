Myanmar to set weekly fuel purchase limits by engine capacity

To make fuel purchases more convenient, a system will be introduced in which the amount of fuel a vehicle can buy within a week is determined according to its engine power.

This system will be integrated into barcode and QR code platforms, enabling motorists to purchase fuel either in a single transaction per week or in up to two separate transactions.

The system is expected to be implemented starting next week.

The government stated that it has stockpiled enough fuel for 50 days and is continuing regular imports while also securing additional supply routes.

Authorities urged the public not to panic-buy fuel and encouraged people to report any irregularities in fuel sales to the relevant authorities via phone.