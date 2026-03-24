Myanmar to set weekly fuel purchase limits by engine capacity

To make fuel purchases more convenient, a system will be introduced in which the amount of fuel a vehicle can buy within a week is determined according to its engine power.
This system will be integrated into barcode and QR code platforms, enabling motorists to purchase fuel either in a single transaction per week or in up to two separate transactions.
The system is expected to be implemented starting next week.
The government stated that it has stockpiled enough fuel for 50 days and is continuing regular imports while also securing additional supply routes.
Authorities urged the public not to panic-buy fuel and encouraged people to report any irregularities in fuel sales to the relevant authorities via phone.
According to the ministry, verified complaints have led to inspections of fuel stations, with some having their sales licenses revoked due to violations.
On March 12, the barcode scanning system for cars and QR code issuance for motorcycles was launched.
The ministry noted that challenges encountered during implementation are being addressed in coordination with relevant departments, and the public has shown cooperation and understanding.
Due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the Ministry of Energy is closely monitoring and managing the situation to prevent disruptions to domestic fuel consumption.
Eleven Myanmar