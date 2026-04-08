Singapore launches US$780 million package as Iran war drives up costs

Singapore said it will deploy close to S$1 billion (US$780 million) in relief after the Middle East conflict sent energy prices higher, with cash payments, fuel vouchers and a stronger tax rebate at the centre of the package.

Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow said on Tuesday (April 7) that the measures, introduced in response to the Iran war, were larger than the support rolled out after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, another crisis that also pushed fuel prices higher.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive cash handouts. Fuel vouchers will go to car-hire platform workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers. Companies, meanwhile, will get a corporate tax rebate of 50%, up from the 40% announced in the FY2026 budget in February.