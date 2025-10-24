Tatler's Glamorous Gala Honors Top Hotels, Bars, and Restaurants

The night also featured the presentation of the Legacy Award to Michelle Garnaut, founder of M on the Bund, recognizing her pioneering and cultural impact on Mainland China’s dining landscape since 1999.

A Feast for the Senses

More than 400 guests, including international royalty and celebrities like Tunku Jamie Nadzimuddin, HRH Sarimah Ibrahim, and Awal Ashaari, gathered at Paragon Hall for a multi-course gala dinner. The meal was a collaborative masterpiece prepared by a star-studded lineup of five acclaimed chefs, including Sujira Pongmorn (Khaan) and Dej Kewkacha (Gaggan at Louis Vuitton) from Thailand.

"Tonight reflects what Tatler Best is all about–bringing together the people, stories and passions that define excellence across our region," said Michel Lamunière, Chairman and CEO of Tatler Asia.

The evening, which began with an emotive opening performance by Swiss cellist Jodokcello, culminated in a high-energy after-party led by DJ and Music Director Daryll Griggs, concluding an unforgettable celebration of talent, community, and innovation.

The Celebration Continues

The awards momentum extends throughout the city with the Tatler Best Takeover Series in Bangkok (October 17–25). This exciting series features a lineup of bespoke, one-night-only menus and mixology collaborations, uniting award-winning culinary and beverage talents from 16 destinations across the region. This initiative reinforces the Tatler Best Awards' role as a year-round platform for connection and collaboration.

