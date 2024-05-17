TCEB highlights sustainability, event design ideas at IMEX Frankfurt 2024

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President, informed the press that during the first six months of the 2024 financial year, TCEB has already supported 94 events to make pre-event planning for carbon emission avoidance.

The achieved result is a total sum of 243,440.68 kg of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent). This figure is equivalent to planting 14,763 trees.

For carbon offset and carbon neutrality, so far a total of 243 events held in Thailand can achieve carbon neutrality at 44,676-ton carbon dioxide. The figure makes the events industry a second-ranked player in carbon neutrality in Thailand.

The result stems from TCEB’s collaboration with stakeholders from greenhouse gas organizations, and verification bodies to government agencies involved in carbon credit with local communities, according to the TCEB President.