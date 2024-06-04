50 Creators driving positive change

TikTok has become a powerful tool for Kong’s TikTok, offering a platform to reach a broad audience easily. He found that TikTok's platform allows for high-quality content production without requiring extensive resources, enabling creators to operate as a one-man production. Kong stated, "People who have content ideas but lack tools can use just one mobile phone and TikTok's tools to share great stories. Nowadays, people crave realness and uniqueness, no longer needing high production like before."

Through his engaging short videos on environmental topics, Kong imparts knowledge and inspires his followers on environmental conservation practices, such as waste separation and the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R). His content, which is easy to understand and follow, has garnered wide interest, resulting in community involvement and real-life impact. This aligns with TikTok's algorithmic power that allows him to connect with like-minded individuals and build a community focused on environmental sustainability.

"As the world shifts interest towards short-form video, TikTok’s platform meets audience needs with features like playlists, comments, and interactions that allow me to engage quickly with followers. Additionally, feedback from followers on how my advice benefits their daily lives motivates me to continue developing content," Kong added.

Being selected for the global TikTok Change Makers program provides a unique opportunity for Kong to connect with other environmental creators and those making positive impacts in various fields worldwide. This inspires him to drive societal change for the better, with the platform's support, continuing his environmental mission successfully. It demonstrates how digital platforms can effectively create meaningful change.

"In the past, environmental content might have been considered boring and unattractive, but TikTok has made these issues widely known and interesting. I believe TikTok plays a crucial role in shaping our world's future. With support from the TikTok Change Makers program, I believe I can raise awareness and promote eco-friendly practices widely, encouraging everyone to take more responsibility for the environment to prevent future problems," Kong (@konggreengreen) concluded.

TikTok is committed to showcasing the strength of its diverse community and creating meaningful changes by uniting creators worldwide to support important social issues and drive positive impacts. Let's follow and be part of Konggreengreen's success story, along with creators from various countries, through #TikTokforGood. Over the next six months, witness special projects and stories driven by creators that will be a testament to global positive change starting on TikTok.