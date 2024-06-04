50 Creators driving positive change

The program aims to drive tangible positive impacts both on the platform and in real life, reflecting TikTok's strength in reaching users widely and influencing positive thinking on various issues. This can propel society towards progress in multiple aspects in each country, including addressing critical environmental issues.
As part of this initiative, renowned Thai environmentalist "Kong" (@konggreengreen) has been selected as one of the Change Makers to lead efforts in tackling environmental challenges in Thailand and promoting the project's success globally. The program is committed to supporting creators who can drive social change by providing over USD 1M in funding to more than 50 creators from all regions worldwide.
Thailand’s Urgent Environmental Issues
As known worldwide, the globe is facing urgent environmental challenges. According to The Global Risks Report 2024 by the World Economic Forum, global risks have been categorized into short-term and long-term risks. It was found that the top long-term challenge is Extreme Weather Events. In Thailand, it is evident that the most prominent current issues include rising temperatures, dangerous air quality levels affecting life, as well as flooding and drought problems in several provinces. All of these issues are a direct result of industrial activities and past behavioural patterns of the population that have had negative impacts on the environment up to this day.
Nevertheless, many individuals are aware of these concerns and prioritize addressing and preventing environmental issues through various means, including leveraging social media platforms to support their ideals. For example, TikTok environmental creator "Kong," or Chanut Wutwikaikan, who runs the channel @konggreengreen with over 292,600 followers, has been selected as the sole TikTok Change Maker from Thailand along with the budget of USD 25K for contributing to the project with local NGO in Thailand. Under this program, TikTok and Kong are committed to tackling the issues faced by people across the country by spreading environmental knowledge, fostering a green community on the platform, and collaborating to drive real-world change.
Konggreengreen’s Role as the Sole TikTok Change Maker from Thailand
@konggreengreen, also known as "Kong," has been selected as the Thai representative in the TikTok Change Makers program, alongside 49 other creators from around the world. This honour reflects his dedication to environmental advocacy. With over a decade of experience in the media industry, Khun Kong started as a host on the television show "Kob Nok Kala," which launched his career as a storyteller.
He then pursued film studies abroad and returned to establish a production company specializing in content about travel, health, and family. His journey into environmental content began as the host of the online show "Green Diary," which laid the foundation for his commitment to environmental issues, incorporating eco-friendly practices into his daily life and business.
TikTok has become a powerful tool for Kong’s TikTok, offering a platform to reach a broad audience easily. He found that TikTok's platform allows for high-quality content production without requiring extensive resources, enabling creators to operate as a one-man production. Kong stated, "People who have content ideas but lack tools can use just one mobile phone and TikTok's tools to share great stories. Nowadays, people crave realness and uniqueness, no longer needing high production like before."
Through his engaging short videos on environmental topics, Kong imparts knowledge and inspires his followers on environmental conservation practices, such as waste separation and the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R). His content, which is easy to understand and follow, has garnered wide interest, resulting in community involvement and real-life impact. This aligns with TikTok's algorithmic power that allows him to connect with like-minded individuals and build a community focused on environmental sustainability.
"As the world shifts interest towards short-form video, TikTok’s platform meets audience needs with features like playlists, comments, and interactions that allow me to engage quickly with followers. Additionally, feedback from followers on how my advice benefits their daily lives motivates me to continue developing content," Kong added.
Being selected for the global TikTok Change Makers program provides a unique opportunity for Kong to connect with other environmental creators and those making positive impacts in various fields worldwide. This inspires him to drive societal change for the better, with the platform's support, continuing his environmental mission successfully. It demonstrates how digital platforms can effectively create meaningful change.
"In the past, environmental content might have been considered boring and unattractive, but TikTok has made these issues widely known and interesting. I believe TikTok plays a crucial role in shaping our world's future. With support from the TikTok Change Makers program, I believe I can raise awareness and promote eco-friendly practices widely, encouraging everyone to take more responsibility for the environment to prevent future problems," Kong (@konggreengreen) concluded.
TikTok is committed to showcasing the strength of its diverse community and creating meaningful changes by uniting creators worldwide to support important social issues and drive positive impacts. Let's follow and be part of Konggreengreen's success story, along with creators from various countries, through #TikTokforGood. Over the next six months, witness special projects and stories driven by creators that will be a testament to global positive change starting on TikTok.