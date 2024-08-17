SEC, UNDP, and ONEP Unite: Boosting biodiversity awareness for a sustainable future

The event was also live-streamed via Zoom Webinar to boost biodiversity awareness among listed companies and encourage high-level executives to adopt policy commitments throughout their value chains.
This collaboration is a significant step toward driving listed companies to support Thailand's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Irina Goryunova, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Thailand, noted, "The climate crisis is increasingly impacting global biodiversity, affecting nearly all SDGs, especially health, food security, and water access. Vulnerable groups are most at risk, and without a collaborative approach, they may be left behind. UNDP research shows a decline in government funding for biodiversity management over the past decade, and private sector involvement remains limited, highlighting the need for greater awareness about biodiversity's importance, particularly for businesses driving a nature-friendly economy."
Prasert Sirinapaporn, ONEP Secretary-General, said, "National policies and legislation focus on conserving, restoring, and sustainably using biodiversity. They also foster cooperation among sectors, including government, public, business, finance, and civil society, to meet global and national goals under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. This involves addressing the biodiversity finance gap by encouraging businesses to operate responsibly regarding the environment and biodiversity."
Pornanong Budsaratragoon, SEC Secretary-General, emphasized, "The SEC is committed to integrating ESG factors and SDGs into the operations of Thai listed companies throughout their value chains. This approach helps mitigate negative impacts and enhance positive outcomes for both businesses and society. By adhering to international standards, companies can disclose information to stakeholders and global investors. Biodiversity is a key SDG issue, and new regulations and disclosure standards may emerge. Understanding and incorporating biodiversity into business practices will reduce risks, create opportunities, and boost competitiveness."
The seminar included presentations from key experts. Prasert Sirinapaporn discussed "Securing Thailand's Future: The Critical Role of Biodiversity and Policy Direction," highlighting the need for businesses to prepare for future biodiversity policies and regulations.
Pornruthai Chotivijit, a MEAL Officer from IUCN Thailand, presented "An Overview of the Global Framework of Standards and Guidelines Related to Biodiversity Disclosure," covering biodiversity risk and impact assessment approaches.
Areewan Aimdilokwong, SEC Assistant Secretary-General, highlighted "The Importance of Biodiversity-Conscious Business Practices and 56-1 One Report," emphasizing benefits and opportunities for listed companies to disclose biodiversity information, along with global trends and effective disclosure practices.
The panel discussion, "Transforming Challenges into Opportunities: Business Leading in Biodiversity," allowed high-level executives to share insights. The panel discussed motivations, values, challenges, and opportunities for integrating biodiversity into corporate strategies. They emphasized the critical role of biodiversity in business success and the need for industry-wide adoption of sustainable practices across the value chain, asserting that businesses of all sizes can implement these practices.