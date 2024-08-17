SEC, UNDP, and ONEP Unite: Boosting biodiversity awareness for a sustainable future

The event was also live-streamed via Zoom Webinar to boost biodiversity awareness among listed companies and encourage high-level executives to adopt policy commitments throughout their value chains.

This collaboration is a significant step toward driving listed companies to support Thailand's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Irina Goryunova, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Thailand, noted, "The climate crisis is increasingly impacting global biodiversity, affecting nearly all SDGs, especially health, food security, and water access. Vulnerable groups are most at risk, and without a collaborative approach, they may be left behind. UNDP research shows a decline in government funding for biodiversity management over the past decade, and private sector involvement remains limited, highlighting the need for greater awareness about biodiversity's importance, particularly for businesses driving a nature-friendly economy."

Prasert Sirinapaporn, ONEP Secretary-General, said, "National policies and legislation focus on conserving, restoring, and sustainably using biodiversity. They also foster cooperation among sectors, including government, public, business, finance, and civil society, to meet global and national goals under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. This involves addressing the biodiversity finance gap by encouraging businesses to operate responsibly regarding the environment and biodiversity."