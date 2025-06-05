Chiang Mai travel fair showcases Thailand's vision for sustainable tourism

Announcing at the kingdom's annual major tourism trade fair, known as Thailand Travel Mart Plus or TTM+, Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, noted that the strategy will introduce a wide range of immersive tourism products to encourage longer stays and deeper cultural engagement.

Kicked off on May 4 in Chiang Mai, the TTM+ this year focuses on sustainability, soft power and digital transformation. This fair gathers 406 international buyers. The event is expected to generate over 13,000 business appointments and about 4.2 billion baht ($128.3 million) in tourism revenue.

In line with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, Nithee said the Thai government has introduced new measures to enhance the visitor experience, including relaxed alcohol regulations and a streamlined online arrival card.