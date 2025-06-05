Chiang Mai travel fair showcases Thailand's vision for sustainable tourism

Announcing at the kingdom's annual major tourism trade fair, known as Thailand Travel Mart Plus or TTM+, Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, noted that the strategy will introduce a wide range of immersive tourism products to encourage longer stays and deeper cultural engagement.
Kicked off on May 4 in Chiang Mai, the TTM+ this year focuses on sustainability, soft power and digital transformation. This fair gathers 406 international buyers. The event is expected to generate over 13,000 business appointments and about 4.2 billion baht ($128.3 million) in tourism revenue.
In line with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, Nithee said the Thai government has introduced new measures to enhance the visitor experience, including relaxed alcohol regulations and a streamlined online arrival card.
"Our wellness and medical tourism strategy also spotlights regional strengths. The product update highlighted a strong focus on wellness tourism, particularly experiences inspired by Lanna's heritage. Visitors are invited to engage all five senses through traditional treatments like Tok Sen massage, herbal aroma therapies, and locally sourced wellness cuisine that reflects regional identity," said Nithee.
Together with local herbal cuisine, he said Thailand will better demonstrate the global tourists its great resources of cultural, sustainable and green destinations.
Apart from a dynamic calendar of cultural and tourism events, he also highlighted the country's sports tourism, including Muay Thai, the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship, as well as the Amazing Thailand Marathon in Bangkok.
In his speech at the opening ceremony of TTM+, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong said the event is a global marketplace for local businesses and a powerful showcase of Thailand's cultural depth and creative potential.
He added that TTM+ is instrumental in reshaping Thailand's tourism supply chain for greater efficiency and competitiveness.
"By raising service standards and highlighting authentic experiences, the event delivers measurable economic value," he said.
To maintain safety and travellers' confidence, he said the ministry will continue to strengthen emergency response systems and implement robust safety protocols across the country's tourism infrastructure.
"TTM+ this year sparks momentum across the tourism ecosystem," said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.
"It connects opportunity with action—driving revenue, expanding networks, and empowering Thai small and medium enterprises with the skills and exposure they need to thrive on the regional and global stage."
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network