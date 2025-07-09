Thai eco-innovation wins Geneva bronze, advancing sustainable future

Thai Roofing Innovation Earns Bronze at Geneva's Premier Invention Competition
A Thai company has made history by becoming the first from the kingdom to win recognition at one of the world's most prestigious invention showcases, signalling Thailand's emerging prowess in sustainable technology.
TAS Corporation's TECO Flexshield, an environmentally-friendly roof insulation coating, captured the Bronze Medal at the 50th Geneva Inventions in Switzerland, competing against more than 1,000 entries from 40 countries worldwide.
Revolutionary Coating Technology
The award-winning product represents a significant leap forward in building materials technology. TECO Flexshield is a thin-film thermal insulation coating that delivers multiple benefits: superior heat resistance, effective soundproofing, fire protection, and remarkable durability against water damage, acid exposure, and surface deterioration.
A panel of 135 international experts evaluated the entries based on three critical criteria: innovation uniqueness, commercial viability, and environmental sustainability. The Thai product excelled across all categories, demonstrating both technical excellence and market readiness.
Building on National Success
Before its Geneva triumph, TECO Flexshield had already garnered significant recognition within Thailand's innovation landscape. The product received endorsements from the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and earned the Outstanding Invention Award from the National Research Council (NRCT). Additionally, it claimed the Value-Added Innovation Prize from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Education.
Thanakorn Siriwattanalert, Chairman and Managing Director of TAS Corporation, emphasised the broader significance of the achievement: "This recognition extends beyond our company to represent Thailand's growing innovation capabilities. TECO Flexshield addresses genuine market needs while maintaining our commitment to environmental responsibility."
Strategic Expansion Plans
Following the Geneva success, TAS Corporation has outlined ambitious growth initiatives. The company plans to launch a comprehensive global marketing campaign featuring the hashtag #TECOtoGeneva, combining traditional and digital marketing approaches with documentary-style content showcasing the product's development journey.
Strategic partnerships are also in development, including formal agreements with The Green World Association and Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin. These collaborations aim to advance sustainable research and development initiatives while expanding commercial opportunities for distributors across machinery and chemical product segments.
Recognition for Thai Innovation
The Geneva victory represents more than commercial success—it highlights Thailand's potential as a hub for sustainable industrial solutions. The achievement comes at a time when global markets increasingly prioritise environmentally conscious products and technologies.
"This award belongs to every Thai consumer who champions sustainable living," Siriwattanalert noted, reflecting the company's commitment to community-driven innovation.
The recognition ceremony took place at Geneva's Palexpo, where Thanakorn Siriwattanalert and Deputy Nantita Siriwattanalert proudly accepted the honour on behalf of their team and country.
As Thailand continues to develop its innovation ecosystem, TECO Flexshield's international recognition serves as a compelling example of how local expertise can address global challenges while maintaining environmental stewardship.