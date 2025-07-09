Thai eco-innovation wins Geneva bronze, advancing sustainable future

Thai Roofing Innovation Earns Bronze at Geneva's Premier Invention Competition

A Thai company has made history by becoming the first from the kingdom to win recognition at one of the world's most prestigious invention showcases, signalling Thailand's emerging prowess in sustainable technology.

TAS Corporation's TECO Flexshield, an environmentally-friendly roof insulation coating, captured the Bronze Medal at the 50th Geneva Inventions in Switzerland, competing against more than 1,000 entries from 40 countries worldwide.

Revolutionary Coating Technology

The award-winning product represents a significant leap forward in building materials technology. TECO Flexshield is a thin-film thermal insulation coating that delivers multiple benefits: superior heat resistance, effective soundproofing, fire protection, and remarkable durability against water damage, acid exposure, and surface deterioration.

A panel of 135 international experts evaluated the entries based on three critical criteria: innovation uniqueness, commercial viability, and environmental sustainability. The Thai product excelled across all categories, demonstrating both technical excellence and market readiness.