Depa pushes Smart City, targeting 105 inclusive cities by 2027

Assist Prof Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President and CEO of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), delivered a speech on November 5, 2025, at the opening ceremony of the Thailand Smart City Expo 2025, held under the theme “Activating Smart Cities, Elevating Smart Living.”
Nuttapon stated that depa, through the Thailand Smart City Office, has continuously driven smart city development across the country since 2017.
To date, there are 37 Smart City areas in 25 provinces and 173 Smart City Promotion Zones, representing a total investment value of over THB11.9 billion and covering more than 9 million citizens.
The agency aims to increase the number of smart city areas to 105 by 2027.
Smart Living and Smart Living Plus: Promoting the application of digital technology in 45 communities nationwide, including systems for recording agricultural carbon activities, CCTV and solar-powered lighting, agricultural drones, and smart farming IoT solutions.
5G Ambulance Project: In collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, this project upgrades emergency medical services through digital technology in 40 ambulances from 17 hospitals across 11 provinces.
The depa President and CEO also emphasised the importance of technology standards, particularly for foreign innovations, which must undergo rigorous testing and certification before being registered in the Thailand Digital Catalogue. This ensures that public and private sectors can select reliable and fairly-priced technologies.
The event is not just a technology showcase, but a platform for the exchange of global knowledge to collectively create solutions that address urban needs and enhance the quality of life for citizens in every dimension.
During the opening ceremony, Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), delivered a special keynote address titled "Driving Smart Cities for Thailand's Quality of Life and Digital Economy."
The Minister stated that the government is pushing for a secure Digital Government, using digital technology as the main tool for public services that are transparent, fast, and accessible to all citizens.
This is coupled with promoting the use of Open Data to increase efficiency and create economic opportunities.
The MDES Minister pointed out that smart cities are a vital mechanism for improving the quality of life for Thais. Modern cities must "understand people," utilising technology purposefully to ensure citizens enjoy convenience, safety, and stable income, while simultaneously elevating their digital skills.
He views AI and IoT technology as the core of city management, but stressed that this must be coupled with building cybersecurity to guard against potential threats arising from the misuse of technology. Therefore, the Expo is a crucial platform that opens new perspectives for developing cities that are both smart and secure.
During the ceremony, Chaichanok presented the "Thailand Smart City" logo to Phuket Tinicon Valley, Phuket Province.
He also presented certificates to 43 Smart City Promotion Zones nationwide and awarded the Smart City Solutions Awards 2025 to three organisations for their outstanding achievements:
Additionally, Special Awards from the Smart City Index were presented to:
The Thailand Smart City Expo is the country's largest smart city technology exhibition.
This year, the exhibition area has expanded by over 80%, showcasing more than 800 technologies and innovations from various countries, along with over 80 discussion forums across three days.
The event is expected to attract over 15,000 attendees and generate an economic impact of more than THB1.2 billion.
It is also co-located with Secutech Thailand to expand the dimension of smart city security, covering infrastructure, transportation, energy, and public safety systems.
Final Goal: We want Thai smart cities to be more than just technology cities; we want them to be cities where people live well, have jobs, stable incomes, and are safe from cyber threats.
Date: November 5–7, 2025
Time: 10am – 6pm
Venue: Halls 3–4, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC)