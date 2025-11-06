Depa pushes Smart City, targeting 105 inclusive cities by 2027

Assist Prof Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President and CEO of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), delivered a speech on November 5, 2025, at the opening ceremony of the Thailand Smart City Expo 2025, held under the theme “Activating Smart Cities, Elevating Smart Living.”

Nuttapon stated that depa, through the Thailand Smart City Office, has continuously driven smart city development across the country since 2017.

To date, there are 37 Smart City areas in 25 provinces and 173 Smart City Promotion Zones, representing a total investment value of over THB11.9 billion and covering more than 9 million citizens.

The agency aims to increase the number of smart city areas to 105 by 2027.

Depa's current focus is primarily on the dimension of Smart Living through two key projects:

Smart Living and Smart Living Plus: Promoting the application of digital technology in 45 communities nationwide, including systems for recording agricultural carbon activities, CCTV and solar-powered lighting, agricultural drones, and smart farming IoT solutions.

5G Ambulance Project: In collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, this project upgrades emergency medical services through digital technology in 40 ambulances from 17 hospitals across 11 provinces.