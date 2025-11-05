Typhoon Kalmaegi to affect Thailand from November 7-9, authorities prepare for heavy rainfall and flooding

On November 5, 2025, the Smart Water Operations Center (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reported that Typhoon Kalmaegi is predicted to impact Thailand from November 7-9, bringing significant rainfall to the northern and central regions of the country.
Areas at High Risk for Heavy Rainfall:
The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the areas most likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall include:
Public Warning:
Residents in at-risk areas, especially those near hillsides, flood-prone areas, and low-lying regions, are urged to stay vigilant and closely monitor the situation for flash floods and mudslides during this period.
Current Water Situation in Reservoirs:
The Royal Irrigation Department has provided an update on water levels in reservoirs across the country as of November 5, 2025:
Large and medium-sized reservoirs across the country hold 68,500 million cubic meters of water, which is 90% of their total capacity, with 8,101 million cubic meters remaining.
In the Chao Phraya River Basin, the four major dams contain 24,310 million cubic meters, or 98% of their capacity, with only 605 million cubic meters remaining.
Key Reservoirs in the Chao Phraya Basin:
The four main reservoirs in the Chao Phraya River Basin are:
Flood Management Plan:
In response to the anticipated rainfall, the Royal Irrigation Department has been working closely with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to manage water levels effectively. Key measures include:
For additional water-related updates, the public can visit the Royal Irrigation Department website at www.rid.go.th and wmsc.rid.go.th.