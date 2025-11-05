Typhoon Kalmaegi to affect Thailand from November 7-9, authorities prepare for heavy rainfall and flooding

Public Warning:

Residents in at-risk areas, especially those near hillsides, flood-prone areas, and low-lying regions, are urged to stay vigilant and closely monitor the situation for flash floods and mudslides during this period.

Current Water Situation in Reservoirs:

The Royal Irrigation Department has provided an update on water levels in reservoirs across the country as of November 5, 2025:

Large and medium-sized reservoirs across the country hold 68,500 million cubic meters of water, which is 90% of their total capacity, with 8,101 million cubic meters remaining.

In the Chao Phraya River Basin, the four major dams contain 24,310 million cubic meters, or 98% of their capacity, with only 605 million cubic meters remaining.