Thai youth lead the call for urgent, inclusive climate action ahead of COP30

Their voices, gathered through a series of youth consultations organised earlier this year by UNICEF Thailand and the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), highlight how climate change is already reshaping their lives and how they are determined to be part of the solution.

These young leaders represent 97 youth networks, including student groups, ethnic youth communities working to protect forests and nature, and environmental advocates from across the country.

Held in four regions, the consultations gave young people a platform to share their experiences, ideas, and recommendations for Thailand’s climate policies. The findings reveal that while children and youth are among those most affected by the climate crisis, they are also eager to help shape the solutions.

“In my community, rising heat and drought are making it harder for families to grow food and earn a living,” said Chairat Dipho (Alex), 19, a youth from an ethnic minority in Chiang Mai. He joined the consultation in the North and is among nine Thai children and youth representatives who will join the Thai delegation at COP30 in Brazil from 10-21 November 2025. “When crops fail, children are often the first to suffer; some even have to leave school to help their families. We want leaders to listen to our stories and take actions that protect our future.”