COP30 document fails to mention exit from fossil fuels

At the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP30, in Belem, Brazil, participants agreed to accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the goal of curbing the average global temperature rise at or below 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial level.

But the outcomes document did not directly mention an exit from fossil fuels, which had been the focus of attention in COP30. The meeting was extended by one day.