Thai Exports Hit $60.25 Billion as FTA Utilisation Fuels 8.4% Growth

Thai export sector surges 8.4% in eight months, driven by effective Free Trade Agreement utilisation, with key gains in China (durian) and India (platinum).

Thailand’s exports have shown robust growth in the first eight months of the year, driven largely by the effective utilisation of its Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the Ministry of Commerce has confirmed.

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) reported that the total value of FTA privilege use between January and August 2025 reached $60,245.93 million USD.

This figure represents an impressive year-on-year expansion of 8.40%, reflecting a high overall utilisation rate of 80.71%.

The DFT stated that the performance underscores the capability of Thai entrepreneurs to efficiently leverage tariff reduction privileges, even while the global economy faces ongoing volatility.