Thai Exports Hit $60.25 Billion as FTA Utilisation Fuels 8.4% Growth

Thai export sector surges 8.4% in eight months, driven by effective Free Trade Agreement utilisation, with key gains in China (durian) and India (platinum).
Thailand’s exports have shown robust growth in the first eight months of the year, driven largely by the effective utilisation of its Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the Ministry of Commerce has confirmed.
The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) reported that the total value of FTA privilege use between January and August 2025 reached $60,245.93 million USD.
This figure represents an impressive year-on-year expansion of 8.40%, reflecting a high overall utilisation rate of 80.71%.
The DFT stated that the performance underscores the capability of Thai entrepreneurs to efficiently leverage tariff reduction privileges, even while the global economy faces ongoing volatility.
ASEAN Tops Market Demand
Analysis of the trade data shows that ASEAN remained the top destination for Thai exports benefiting from the FTAs, recording a value of $21,117.59 million USD.
This was followed by key markets in China, India, Japan, and Australia.
The top products that secured reduced tariffs via the trade agreements included:
In market-specific highlights, durian continued its dominance in the crucial Chinese market, while the Indian market registered particularly strong demand for jewellery, precious stones, and platinum.
Future Strategy: New FTAs with Europe and Korea
Looking ahead, the Thai government is prioritising the maximisation of trade benefits. The Ministry of Commerce revealed plans to pursue and expedite new FTAs with Europe and South Korea.
To support this expansion, the DFT has been active domestically, organising training programmes for over 1,200 entrepreneurs nationwide.
This initiative aims to ensure that local businesses fully understand and can effectively apply for trade privileges, thereby strengthening the Thai economy for continued stability and growth.