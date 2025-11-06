Thailand continues ‘Trump tariff’ talks despite US Supreme Court review

Ekniti noted that Thailand had already held its first round of talks with the United States Trade Representative (USTR), which ended on a positive note. During that meeting, Thailand emphasised its long-standing alliance and friendship with the United States.

“We made it clear to the US that if Thailand can enhance its competitiveness through lower tariff rates, we would like to be given that opportunity,” Ekniti said.

He added that the current focus is on Appendix 3 of the negotiation framework, which could open further market access for Thai exports. To refine Thailand’s proposals, Ekniti convened a meeting on November 6 with representatives from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and other private sector groups to identify export products with strong potential in the US market.

“The government wants a concrete list of products that have real market demand in the US. Negotiating on goods that can’t be sold there would be meaningless,” he said.

Ekniti stressed that Thailand must not remain idle or wait for the US court’s ruling, but instead continue seeking trade opportunities and improving competitiveness for Thai businesses.

“Today, non-tariff barriers pose greater challenges than tariffs. We must keep our entrepreneurs prepared for every trade condition,” he said.