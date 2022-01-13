Sun, January 16, 2022

tech

Universities team up for historic cross-institutional enrolment

The Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding on cross-institutional enrolment at a meeting of the Council of Graduate Studies Administrators of Public and Autonomous Universities. Presidents of 25 state institutions also participated in the ceremony.

Ministry permanent secretary Prof Sirirurg Songsivilai said the MoU is a historic milestone in the higher education system and will greatly benefit students.

They will now have the opportunity to seek knowledge in their subjects of interest and gain a wide range of experiences from universities with different merits and excellence.

Each institution will also benefit from the integration of information and knowledge between universities.

Students will be able to register for courses across institutions and can use their credit as part of the credits they earn for courses being studied.

The 25 institutions that have signed the agreement are:

Kasetsart University

Khon Kaen University

Chulalongkorn University

Chiang Mai University

Thaksin University

King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Lat Krabang

King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi

King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok

Thammasat University

Naresuan University

Burapha University

Phayao University

Mahidol University

Mahasarakham University

Maejo University

Mae Fah Luang University

Ramkhamhaeng University

Walailak University

Silpakorn University

Srinakharinwirot University

Songkhla Nakarin University

Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University

Suranaree University of Technology

Ubon Ratchathani University

The National Institute of Development Administration.

Published : January 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

