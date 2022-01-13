Universities team up for historic cross-institutional enrolment

Ministry permanent secretary Prof Sirirurg Songsivilai said the MoU is a historic milestone in the higher education system and will greatly benefit students.
They will now have the opportunity to seek knowledge in their subjects of interest and gain a wide range of experiences from universities with different merits and excellence.
Each institution will also benefit from the integration of information and knowledge between universities.
Students will be able to register for courses across institutions and can use their credit as part of the credits they earn for courses being studied.
The 25 institutions that have signed the agreement are:
Kasetsart University
Khon Kaen University
Chulalongkorn University
Chiang Mai University
Thaksin University
King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Lat Krabang
King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi
King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok
Thammasat University
Naresuan University
Burapha University
Phayao University
Mahidol University
Mahasarakham University
Maejo University
Mae Fah Luang University
Ramkhamhaeng University
Walailak University
Silpakorn University
Srinakharinwirot University
Songkhla Nakarin University
Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University
Suranaree University of Technology
Ubon Ratchathani University
The National Institute of Development Administration.
Published : January 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
