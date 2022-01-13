Universities team up for historic cross-institutional enrolment

Ministry permanent secretary Prof Sirirurg Songsivilai said the MoU is a historic milestone in the higher education system and will greatly benefit students.

They will now have the opportunity to seek knowledge in their subjects of interest and gain a wide range of experiences from universities with different merits and excellence.

Each institution will also benefit from the integration of information and knowledge between universities.

Students will be able to register for courses across institutions and can use their credit as part of the credits they earn for courses being studied.