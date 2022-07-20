New mobility concepts can solve Southeast Asia’s traffic woes

A notorious problem over decades, vehicle congestion and pollution intensified in Southeast Asia's metro areas with increased economic intensity.

Efforts to boost alternative forms of transport or even rethink the way in which we design cities haven't produced any visible results in most countries, unfortunately.

In many parts of the region including Bangkok, traffic jams during peak hours are back, as many workers head back to the office after mostly working from home over the last two years. For the longest time, Bangkok has been well known for its traffic snarls as much as its nightlife and food fare.

But there is light at the end of the highway tunnel, with Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) as a concept.

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is an idea that combines the different possibilities with the objective to build a more efficient transportation system for better user experience. This is both in the interest of local governments and its citizens.

Getting public and private entities to work closely together, however, can create something that's even more powerful, which can be termed as “Beyond MaaS”.

The technological progress, the remarkable speed at which people have adopted the internet and how businesses have digitized are creating opportunities for new mobility concepts.

New services have emerged, from ride-hailing to bike-sharing. Along the way, large amounts of traffic data are being generated and made available to the public via dedicated apps.