SCB EIC sees slow Thai economic recovery amid uncertainties

For the global economy in 2024, growth is expected to slow to 2.5% from 2.7% in 2023 due to the lag effects of monetary policy tightening among developed countries, as well as depleting excess savings, especially in the US. Moreover, the Chinese economy will likely slow down both in the short term and medium term due to pressures from structural factors. In the medium term, the global economy is expected to recover despite growing at a lower rate than pre-Covid due to surrounding risk factors, especially geopolitics.

The tightening cycle among major economies has come to an end. The Fed and the ECB will start the policy rate cut faster than expected in Q2/2024 given that inflation declines quite faster. The PBoC will likely continue easing monetary policy to stimulate the economy. Meanwhile, the BOJ is expected to scale back its monetary policy easing by lifting the yield curve control measure during the first half of next year and exiting the negative policy rate policy in the latter half of next year.

In the long term, SCB EIC is concerned about the Thai economy growing at a lower rate than declining potential growth. This is a result of prolonged structural issues including low investment, lower total factor productivity, and scars from the Covid pandemic. Thailand was ranked among the countries that have the slowest recoveries from the Covid-19 crisis.

Moreover, the Thai economy remains fragile due to the uneven recovery of households and businesses, especially low-income households and small businesses with high debts but slow revenue recovery. In addition, the Thai economy is facing rising uncertainties stemming from external factors, including climate change and geopolitical issues, and domestic factors such as government policies that must be monitored closely. Highly uncertain government policies could squeeze fiscal buffer for additional spending to address economic uncertainties and promote investment to enhance Thailand’s long-term potential.

SCB EIC proposes solutions to address Thailand’s structural issues following a set of “four enhancing policies”, comprising

(1) enhancing immunity for households through the creation of comprehensive and adequate social assistance and social insurance mechanisms;

(2) enhancing the competitiveness of Thai businesses through promoting trade competition, expediting regulatory guillotine, and joining as a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to accelerate Thailand’s access to OECD’s know-how and good practices;

(3) enhancing national investment strategies to suit the changing global trends;

(4) enhancing the sustainability of Thailand’s real sector through government as a facilitator which will be the key factor enabling businesses to adapt to global trends efficiently and sustainably.

