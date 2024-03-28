Dr Prommin instills business confidence at Amcham AGM

Acknowledging Amcham's proactive role in facilitating dialogue and cooperation between the private sector and the Thai Government, Prommin commended the chamber as an instrumental agent for catalyzing change and enhancing deeper ties between the United States and Thailand.

He appreciated Amcham's "Five to Thrive" echoing the government's focus on enhancing business ease, upskilling workforces, and increasing regional connectivity. This aligns with the recent launch of the "Ignite Thailand" vision, outlining a roadmap for Thailand to become the hub in key sectors by 2030: tourism, healthcare, agriculture, aviation, logistics, mobility, digital economy, and finance.