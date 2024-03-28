Dr Prommin instills business confidence at Amcham AGM
Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, recently delivered a speech to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham) during their Annual General Meeting (AGM).
He outlined key policy initiatives aimed at fostering the economy and a conducive business environment. In his address, Dr Prommin underscored the administration's commitment to boosting Thailand's economy as well as plans for improving the ease of doing business, with a focus on fostering ease of travel, enhancing transparency, embracing digital transformation, and strengthening partnerships with longstanding allies such as the US. He remarked, "Thailand is now open for business, and there has never been a better time to invest in Thailand." Prommin also highlighted the recent meeting between US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and His Excellency Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, where discussions Drcentred around three key areas for collaboration with US businesses: sustainability, creating synergies with partners, and growth through the digital economy.
Acknowledging Amcham's proactive role in facilitating dialogue and cooperation between the private sector and the Thai Government, Prommin commended the chamber as an instrumental agent for catalyzing change and enhancing deeper ties between the United States and Thailand.
He appreciated Amcham's "Five to Thrive" echoing the government's focus on enhancing business ease, upskilling workforces, and increasing regional connectivity. This aligns with the recent launch of the "Ignite Thailand" vision, outlining a roadmap for Thailand to become the hub in key sectors by 2030: tourism, healthcare, agriculture, aviation, logistics, mobility, digital economy, and finance.
This address follows a previous engagement last October, where Amcham members had the opportunity to hear directly from His Excellency Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, regarding his economic vision for Thailand.
The AGM, Amcham hosted a New Member Orientation session to welcome new members, featuring Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Sanon outlined the collaborative efforts between Amcham and BMA, highlighting initiatives such as the Million Trees project, Sustainable Digital Classrooms project, and Saturday Schools initiative. He also delineated BMA's priorities and avenues for public-private partnerships in the coming years.