Cool in the North, heavy rain in the South
A moderate high-pressure system bringing cool air from China will see temperatures drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the Northern and Northeast over the next few days along with morning fog and scattered showers in some areas.
The central and eastern regions will also be moderately cooler while the lower South will continue to experience heavy rain.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate strength, reaching 1–2 metres in the upper Gulf and approximately 2 metres in the lower Gulf, higher in storms. Wave height in the Andaman Sea will be around 1 metre high, increasing to as high as 2 metres in storms.
