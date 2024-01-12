Investors warned to be cautious of tech and other disruptions

Geopolitical disruption is also more relevant than ever. As seen in the Black Sea grain deal and the Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea, geopolitical factors greatly affected the global supply chain in 2023 and will continue to do so in 2024. Lastly, climate disruption is another challenge to watch out for in 2024. Thailand’s main export markets are adopting laws and regulations to ensure sustainability and emission reductions. European GDPR laws or the UN’s COP28 will be an advantage to Thai exporters that have adopted sustainability goals and will prove challenging for firms still transitioning.

The world is set for economic recovery and defining the next normal. Over the past two years, US inflation has fallen from a peak of 9% to 3%, nearing the Fed’s target rate of 2%, Korbsak Pootrakul, president of FETCO, notes, adding that the US Central Bank’s success in reigning in inflation makes any further interest rate adjustments affecting the markets unlikely.