Top officials celebrate the collaboration between Thailand and Japan

The event took place at the Thai Food Heritage Building, National Food Institute.

Also present at the event were Ichimi Katsuyuki, Governor of Mie Prefecture, Japan’s ambassador to Thailand Nashida Kazuya, Banjong Sukreeta, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Industry, Passakorn Chairat, director general of the Department of Industrial Promotion and Suppawan Teerarat, president of the National Food Institute.

Experts in processed food, renowned food manufacturers and food business operators from Mie Prefecture presented a myriad of premium quality food for free tasting at the event.

A business matching activity to encourage food manufacturers and business operators was also organised to establish a network for business operations and food processing technology.

The event underlined Thailand’s aim to increase the export of processed food to 60% in 2027, with a net worth of approximately 1.32 trillion baht.