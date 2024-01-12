Top officials celebrate the collaboration between Thailand and Japan
Industry minister Pimpattra Wichaikul was the guest at yesterday’s celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Mie-Thailand Innovation Centre, where she witnessed the “Framework Exchange” ceremony between the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) and Mie Prefecture that will see the collaboration specified in the original MOU further expanded.
The event took place at the Thai Food Heritage Building, National Food Institute.
Also present at the event were Ichimi Katsuyuki, Governor of Mie Prefecture, Japan’s ambassador to Thailand Nashida Kazuya, Banjong Sukreeta, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Industry, Passakorn Chairat, director general of the Department of Industrial Promotion and Suppawan Teerarat, president of the National Food Institute.
Experts in processed food, renowned food manufacturers and food business operators from Mie Prefecture presented a myriad of premium quality food for free tasting at the event.
A business matching activity to encourage food manufacturers and business operators was also organised to establish a network for business operations and food processing technology.
The event underlined Thailand’s aim to increase the export of processed food to 60% in 2027, with a net worth of approximately 1.32 trillion baht.
The presentation of sophisticated academic and research reports on the production of plant-based protein that is increasingly popular with consumers also drew considerable interest.
It is estimated that in the next 10 years, the growth of plant-based food will be as high as 12.2% per year in the global market.
Japan is currently Thailand’s second most important business partner. At the end of 2023, the total value of Thailand’s food exports to Japan was no less than 160 billion baht, and it is estimated that the number will rise to 220 billion baht in 2027.
The event also celebrated the continuation of the collaboration between DIPROM, the National Food Institute and Mie Prefecture, which has played a key role in promoting processed food exports in Thailand that better serve the needs of the market thanks to up-to-date technology and innovations.
The Framework Exchange ceremony between DIPROM and Mie Prefecture, meanwhile, emphasised the expansion of business opportunities for SMEs in both countries on an international level. It also highlighted the development and expansion of food products and processed agricultural products to cover the skills development of personnel in the industrial sector and the development of technology and recyclable energy sources, which have become a key driving force behind the industrial sector all over the world.
The exchange aims to equip business operators with the support they need to cope with constant and rapid changes in the world to ensure stability and sustainability in the new era.