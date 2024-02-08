Thai Food Mill Association urges faster adoption of Good Agricultural Practice for corn cultivation

The TFMA has been diligently working to discourage corn farming in forest areas prone to illegal clearing and burning for the past decade.

Recognizing the severe environmental impacts caused by improper corn cultivation practices, TFMA is urging the government to fast-track the adoption of GAP standards. By embracing these standards, Thailand can effectively mitigate the harmful PM 2.5 pollution and promote sustainable farming practices.

President of the Thai Food Mill Association (TFMA), Pornsil Patcharintanakul, emphasizes the critical need for implementing GAP standards to enhance the production efficiency of animal feed crops and to prohibit the burning of agricultural waste. These measures are expected to boost productivity, reduce costs, and effectively combat PM2.5 pollution.