Deputy Foreign Minister makes field visit to Nong Khai to follow up on Thai-Lao transportation connectivity projects
Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, was in Nong Khai Province on Monday (February 19) to follow up on the outcomes of the Prime Minister’s official visit to the Lao PDR in October covering transportation connectivity and promotion of trade and tourism in border areas, and particularly during the upcoming activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Nong Khai – Vientiane) this year.
The Deputy Foreign Minister met with the governor and representatives of both the public and private sectors in Nong Khai to discuss ways to advance concrete cooperation between Thailand and Lao PDR to boost economic activities and greater opportunities for people in border areas.
Jakkapong also visited the Nong Khai and Na Tha railway stations to gain firsthand insights into the plan to connect Thailand’s rail systems to the Lao-China railway.