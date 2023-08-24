Cambodia’s Hun Manet, new Thai PM pledge close co-op

Former Prime Minister Hun Sen acknowledged this in a post to his official Telegram channel, highlighting the synchronicity of two constitutional monarchies ushering in new leadership on the same day.

After Cambodia’s Hun Manet was sworn in, the Thai parliament elected Srettha Thavisin as the new Thai leader.

“Today’s events reflect a unique synchronicity,” Hun Sen shared.

He graciously extended his congratulations to Srettha and expressed optimism for continued collaboration and understanding between the two nations.