Cambodia’s Hun Manet, new Thai PM pledge close co-op
On August 22, both Cambodia and Thailand welcomed new prime ministers, marking a unique coincidence.
Former Prime Minister Hun Sen acknowledged this in a post to his official Telegram channel, highlighting the synchronicity of two constitutional monarchies ushering in new leadership on the same day.
After Cambodia’s Hun Manet was sworn in, the Thai parliament elected Srettha Thavisin as the new Thai leader.
“Today’s events reflect a unique synchronicity,” Hun Sen shared.
He graciously extended his congratulations to Srettha and expressed optimism for continued collaboration and understanding between the two nations.
In a gesture of goodwill and camaraderie, the newly minted leaders shared a phone call, offering each other warm congratulations.
Srettha Thavisin noted that Manet was the first to convey his best wishes upon his appointment as Thai prime minister.
Moreover, both leaders pledged to bolster friendship and collaboration between their nations and peoples.
Kin Phea, director of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, perceived the phone conversation as an indication of the future trajectory of Cambodian and Thai relations.
Drawing upon historical context, Phea observed that personal relationships, ties between the Cambodian People’s Party and Pheu Thai Party, and government-to-government interactions all showed promising signs for future relations.
“The two countries previously had a love-hate relationship. They’ve faced challenges but also moments of unity, often influenced by Thai politics,” he reflected.
“Under the leadership of these new prime ministers, relations between the countries should strengthen. However, changes in Thailand’s internal politics, especially involving the People’s Alliance for Democracy or potential military interventions, could influence Cambodia,” he added.
Samban Chandara
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network