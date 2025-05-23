Ready to embrace the wellness tourism trend: Fresh your feel, heal your soul

Places, Products and Services in Wellness Tourism Suggested Based on My Travel in Thailand: Thailand has an abundance of wellness tourism experiences. If I had to name one now, I would mention the mineral bath services in Ranong Province, a destination I’d encourage many to explore. It’s home to Thailand’s largest natural mineral springs, known for their health benefits: relaxation, stress relief, improved circulation, pain relief, skincare, and more. Ranong also offers diverse experiences: seafood dining, village visits, and immersion in the local way of life.

For those seeking solitude and nature, hiking, birdwatching, or forest treks, I recommend Nan Province, a charming destination blessed with scenic beauty and clean air. National parks like Doi Phu Kha, Khun Nan, Khun Sathan, Tham Sa Kuea, and Sri Nan bring visitors close to wildlife and lush landscapes.

When it comes to sunsets, Thailand boasts stunning coastal views. One must-see is Phuket, where the combination of white sand beaches, clear waters, and scenic sunsets draws both Thai and international tourists. You can also enjoy holistic wellness services right there, making it easy to "Fresh Your Feel, Heal Your Soul." Whether exploring the historic old town or indulging in wellness activities, it’s a destination that leaves you wanting to stay (smiles).

Future Perspectives on Wellness Tourism in Thailand

I believe wellness tourism will continue to grow among both domestic and international travellers. People today seek more meaningful, high-quality travel. Wellness tourism, with its mix of relaxation, healthy cuisine, body movement, and immersion in nature, fits perfectly with sustainable tourism principles. It can also merge seamlessly with cultural tourism, another of Thailand’s strengths. This creates an opportunity to generate income for local businesses, communities, and the nation, provided development stays sustainable.

I encourage Thai people to travel at a slower, more mindful pace, giving both body and mind a chance to heal. Whether close to home or far away, Thailand offers it all. Sometimes, just the sound of the breeze or sight of the sea is enough to lift the fatigue. Add to that wellness accommodations, spas, and diverse health activities, and you’ll be hooked.

To entrepreneurs, I say: get ready. Develop your services to support this growing demand for wellness tourism. It’s not about being big or small, urban or rural, every business can evolve to be part of this trend. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is here to support you, with promotion, market connections, and growth opportunities.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, Tourism Authority of Thailand