Hotel transactions in 2025 cool to normal levels, expected to reach THB 13bn

The company highlighted that new opportunities are emerging through alternative financing and increasingly tangible green initiatives.

JLL reported that Thailand’s hotel investment market in 2025 cooled off after the exceptionally hot year of 2024, when total hotel transaction values surged beyond 22 billion baht. The firm estimated that 2025 will be a year of “normalization,” with transactions expected around 13 billion baht—close to the long-term market average.



Bangkok Remains the Investment Hub

Bangkok continues to dominate as the primary investment center, accounting for 60% of nationwide transaction values. The average deal sizes this year is about 1.8 billion baht—80% higher than the 10-year average—reflecting a shift toward higher-quality capital deployment rather than volume.