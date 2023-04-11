Nashville board reinstates Black lawmaker expelled from Tennessee House

The dispute in the Tennessee House of Representatives has captured national attention, pitting Democrats seeking to advance gun control and racial equality against Republicans who have wielded their supermajority in the statehouse as they see fit.

With more than a two-thirds majority in the House, Republicans on Thursday voted to kick out Jones and fellow Democrat Justin Pearson, but spared a white representative who joined them in their rule-breaking demonstration in the well of the House floor on March 30.

They had been protesting the legislature's stance on gun violence prevention in the wake of the March 27 shooting at a Nashville school that killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members.

County legislatures are empowered to fill local vacancies in the Tennessee statehouse until a special election can be held to fill out the remainder of the two-year term.