Stocks stage comeback with revival of value trade

A relative sense of calm returned to markets, with risk assets rebounding after last week's sell-off. Energy, financial and industrial stocks drove gains in the S&P 500, while highflying tech companies underperformed. A gauge of small caps climbed more than 2%. Amazon.com Inc. fell as the online retail giant kicked off its Prime Day sale, with merchants curbing discounts amid rising shipping costs. Treasuries and the dollar retreated. Bitcoin sank as China intensified its cryptocurrency crackdown.

A number of influential voices said Monday the central bank's outlook needs to be more attuned to inflation risks. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he favors starting the process of reducing bond purchases "sooner rather than later," while his counterpart from St. Louis James Bullard called it "appropriate" that policymakers opened the taper debate. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and billionaire investor Ray Dalio said the U.S. is headed for a period of overheating and inflation that could threaten the economic recovery.

Despite the more hawkish rhetoric from central bank officials, Fed tightening should happen at a much slower pace when compared to the rush to loose policy at the start of the pandemic, according to Charles Schwab & Co.'s Jeffrey Kleintop.

"The way back up in terms of rate hikes may be much more gradual, and that might allow economically sensitive stocks to perform well," said Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at the firm.