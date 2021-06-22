Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Stocks stage comeback with revival of value trade

Stocks notched their biggest rally in five weeks as speculation the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a gradual pace outweighed concern about the central banks hawkish pivot.

A relative sense of calm returned to markets, with risk assets rebounding after last week's sell-off. Energy, financial and industrial stocks drove gains in the S&P 500, while highflying tech companies underperformed. A gauge of small caps climbed more than 2%. Amazon.com Inc. fell as the online retail giant kicked off its Prime Day sale, with merchants curbing discounts amid rising shipping costs. Treasuries and the dollar retreated. Bitcoin sank as China intensified its cryptocurrency crackdown.

A number of influential voices said Monday the central bank's outlook needs to be more attuned to inflation risks. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he favors starting the process of reducing bond purchases "sooner rather than later," while his counterpart from St. Louis James Bullard called it "appropriate" that policymakers opened the taper debate. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and billionaire investor Ray Dalio said the U.S. is headed for a period of overheating and inflation that could threaten the economic recovery.

Despite the more hawkish rhetoric from central bank officials, Fed tightening should happen at a much slower pace when compared to the rush to loose policy at the start of the pandemic, according to Charles Schwab & Co.'s Jeffrey Kleintop.

"The way back up in terms of rate hikes may be much more gradual, and that might allow economically sensitive stocks to perform well," said Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at the firm.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

- The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. EDT

- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.8%

- The MSCI World index rose 0.8%

Currencies

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

- The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1918

- The British pound rose 0.9% to $1.3932

- The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.28 per dollar

Bonds

- The yield on 10-year Treasurys advanced five basis points to 1.49%

- Germany's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.17%

- Britain's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77%

Commodities

- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $73.62 a barrel

- Gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,783.20 an ounce

Published : June 22, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Rita Nazareth, Claire Ballentine

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.