Marginal gains for gold as dollar weakens, US bond yield slides

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.31am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,650 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,750, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,166.16 and THB27,250, respectively.
At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,600 per baht weight and selling price THB26,700, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,120.68 and THB27,200, respectively.
Spot gold price on Tuesday was US$1,785 (THB56,468) per ounce after Comex gold on Monday rose by $13.9 to $1,782.9 per ounce.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,520 (THB67,305) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : June 22, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021