Marginal gains for gold as dollar weakens, US bond yield slides

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.31am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,650 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,750, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,166.16 and THB27,250, respectively.

At close on Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,600 per baht weight and selling price THB26,700, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,120.68 and THB27,200, respectively.