Gold dips despite US Fed signal on no upcoming rate hike

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,750 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,850, while gold ornaments cost THB26,272.28 and THB27,350, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price THB26,900, while gold ornaments cost THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday was US$1,778 (THB56,697) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday rose by $6 to $1,783.40 per ounce.
The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$50 to $16,480 (THB67,688) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : June 24, 2021
By : The Nation
