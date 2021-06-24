Gold dips despite US Fed signal on no upcoming rate hike

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,750 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,850, while gold ornaments cost THB26,272.28 and THB27,350, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,800 per baht weight and selling price THB26,900, while gold ornaments cost THB26,317.76 and THB27,400, respectively.