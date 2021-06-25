Bullish US stock market pushes Thai gold price down

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,700 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,800, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,226.80 and THB27,300, respectively.
At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,750 per baht weight and selling price THB26,850, while gold ornaments were priced at THB26,272.28 and THB27,350, respectively.
Spot gold price on Friday was US$1,779 (THB56,643) per ounce after Comex gold on Thursday dropped by $6.7 to $1,776.7 per ounce.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,420 (THB67,352) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : June 25, 2021
By : The Nation
