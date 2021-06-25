US infrastructure investment plans, oil price lift SET sentiment

Krungsri Securities expected the stock market to move between 1,595 to 1,600, in response to the US government’s resolution to invest in infrastructure in a bid to stimulate the country’s economy. Also, the oil price this time was a related factor.

The securities firm suggested that investors buy PTT, PTTEP and BANPU, due to the current price of oil. It also suggested "buys" for HANA, KCE, TU, CPF and EPG, which will gain from the weakening baht.

With the planned reopening of the country in a few months, Krungsri Securities recommended for buying: BCH, CHG, BDMS, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, AOT, CPALL, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AAV, AMATA, WHA, BEM and BTS.