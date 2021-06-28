Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

SET dips again as new Covid restrictions come into force

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,579.17 on Monday, down 3.50 points or 0.22 per cent. Transactions totalled THB68.83 billion with an index high of 1,581.34 and a low of 1,565.31.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Monday’s index would fall to 1,570 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and the oil price continuing to rise.

It said the index would face pressure from the government's move to impose new Covid-19 restrictions in Bangkok and 10 provinces from Monday, plus volatility of foreign fund flows.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were AOT, BDMS, GUNKUL, KBANK, RCL, CHG, BCH, BANPU, KCE and SCGP.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,048.02, down 18.16 points or 0.062 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,606.37, down 1.19 points or 0.033 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,150.17, up 146.32 points or 0.98 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 29,268.30, down 19.92 points or 0.068 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,301.89, down 0.95 points or 0.029 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,590.97, up 87.98 points or 0.50 per cent.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

New Covid restrictions announced for Bangkok and 10 provinces

Published : June 27, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.