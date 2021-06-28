SET dips again as new Covid restrictions come into force

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Monday’s index would fall to 1,570 points despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and the oil price continuing to rise.
It said the index would face pressure from the government's move to impose new Covid-19 restrictions in Bangkok and 10 provinces from Monday, plus volatility of foreign fund flows.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were AOT, BDMS, GUNKUL, KBANK, RCL, CHG, BCH, BANPU, KCE and SCGP.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,048.02, down 18.16 points or 0.062 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,606.37, down 1.19 points or 0.033 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,150.17, up 146.32 points or 0.98 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 29,268.30, down 19.92 points or 0.068 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,301.89, down 0.95 points or 0.029 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,590.97, up 87.98 points or 0.50 per cent.
Published : June 28, 2021
By : The Nation
