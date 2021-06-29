Twitter Reveals 4 Key Conversation Themes in Thailand

Twitter is where people connect and converse. It’s where communities are formed and people engage in conversations. Thais come to Twitter to find out #WhatsHappening, connect with others, and join in conversations on a diverse range of topics. From entertainment to sports, TV to movies, beauty to current affairs; people are finding out and sharing the latest updates about these topics, and much more, on Twitter.

Conversations are at the heart of Twitter and a single Tweet can have a wide-ranging impact. Twitter took a deep dive into over 64,000 Tweets in Thailand to find out more about the power of Tweets and how Thais shape their own unique culture through conversations and communities.

Speaking of this recent research, Martyn U'ren, Head of Research APAC & Global Export - Twitter, said, "From the outset, our aim was to get an accurate view of conversations on Thai Twitter. While some conversations are louder than others, what we found was that Thai conversations are diverse and vibrant. The research has shown an interesting layering of conversational topics that form four key cultural themes. What does this mean? Our findings will help Thais to better understand the diverse communities on Twitter while providing Thai and international brands with unique insights into conversational themes and topics on Twitter in Thailand."

This research found four unique cultural themes on Twitter in Thailand and uncovered 10 clear conversational topics that shape them. It uncovered that Thais on Twitter are a manifestation of Thai culture and that people showed a huge span of affinities in conversations, and that diversity is the norm.