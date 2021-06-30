Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Stocks defy valuation worries, closing at record

For all the talk about inflated equity prices, a peak in earnings growth and the spread of a highly infectious coronavirus strain, stocks managed to close at another record.

In what some traders called a boring trading session, the S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1%. The benchmark gauge of American shares also remained on track for its fifth straight monthly advance -- the longest run since August. Technology and retail companies rose, while financials underperformed even after some of the largest Wall Street banks boosted payouts to shareholders.

Investors have been weighing possible risks to the rally that drove equities up more than 90% from last year's lows amid expectations that this quarter will mark the peak of a profit recovery from the depths of the pandemic. BlackRock Investment Institute strategists are dialing down their excitement for U.S. stocks, saying that potentially higher taxes and more regulations could pose "challenges" to the market.

"Investors are probably taking a minute to reassess their near-term outlook," said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. "With momentum fading, stocks likely need a meaningful catalyst from here."

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. EDT

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1900

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3850

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.55 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasurys was little changed at 1.47%

Germany's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.17%

Britain's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.74%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $73.40 a barrel

Gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,761.40 an ounce

Published : June 30, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg News · Rita Nazareth, Vildana Hajric

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.