SET level as foreign outflows pressure Thai stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,579.28 on Monday, up 0.79 points or 0.05 per cent. Transactions totalled THB58.23 billion with an index high of 1,582.46 and a low of 1,573.67.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast that the SET Index on Monday would fall to between 1,565 and 1,570 points despite a rise in the US non-farm payroll as well as the oil price.

It predicted that uncertainty over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Thailand and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, GUNKUL, GPSC, PTT, SCB, COTTO, BANPU, EA, TTA and SCGP.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,598.19, down 185.09 points or 0.64 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,534.32, up 15.56 points or 0.44 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,718.66, up 47.95 points or 0.33 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,143.50, down 166.92 points or 0.59 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,293.21, up 11.43 points or 0.35 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,919.33, up 209.18 points or 1.18 per cent.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

