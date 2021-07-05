Uncertain Covid situation puts downward pressure on SET

The SET Index closed at 1,578.49 on Friday, down 15.26 points or 0.96 per cent. Transactions totalled THB80.92 billion with an index high of 1,596.05 and a low of 1,574.92.
Krungsri Securities forecast that the SET Index on Monday would fall to between 1,565 and 1,570 points despite the rise in US non-farm payroll and oil price.
It predicted that uncertainty over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Thailand and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index.
It recommended that investors buy:
▪︎ PTT, PTTEP and TOP, which benefit from the rising oil price.
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.
▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, BEM, CKP, CBG and ICHI, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.
Published : July 05, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021