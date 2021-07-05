Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Uncertain Covid situation puts downward pressure on SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 3.00 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 1,581.49 on Monday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,578.49 on Friday, down 15.26 points or 0.96 per cent. Transactions totalled THB80.92 billion with an index high of 1,596.05 and a low of 1,574.92.

Krungsri Securities forecast that the SET Index on Monday would fall to between 1,565 and 1,570 points despite the rise in US non-farm payroll and oil price.

It predicted that uncertainty over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Thailand and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP and TOP, which benefit from the rising oil price.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, BEM, CKP, CBG and ICHI, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.