Uncertain Covid situation puts downward pressure on SET

The SET Index closed at 1,578.49 on Friday, down 15.26 points or 0.96 per cent. Transactions totalled THB80.92 billion with an index high of 1,596.05 and a low of 1,574.92.

Krungsri Securities forecast that the SET Index on Monday would fall to between 1,565 and 1,570 points despite the rise in US non-farm payroll and oil price.

It predicted that uncertainty over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Thailand and outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index.