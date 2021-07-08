Markets wrap: Stocks, bonds rise as minutes show taper debate

Ten-year U.S. note yields fell for a second day, dropping below 1.3% for the first time since February, amid concern the global inflation trade could be faltering. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite swung between gains and losses after setting records. Energy shares were the big losers in the benchmark S&P.

"Markets are still enjoying this Goldilocks period that we are in, but I think this is peak momentum for the reopening trade," said Don Calcagni, chief investment officer of Mercer Advisors.

Fed officials expected to continue to make progress on reaching its threshold to scaling back their massive asset purchases, the record of their June gathering showed. Various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.

The June meeting marked a turn in the central bank's comfort with inflation risks amid heightened price pressures as the economy reopens from the pandemic, buoyed by massive monetary and fiscal-policy support.

"They're quite disconnected from the bond market," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors. "If more Fed officials are worried about inflation and see us making strong economic progress to where asset purchases can be tapered earlier then yields should be going up, not down."

The dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. Oil fell amid the OPEC+ crisis, which has stymied efforts to raise production and buffeted prices.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin gained and gold advanced for a sixth day. Australian and New Zealand bonds rallied. Asian stocks fell, with Chinese tech firms in Hong Kong retreating after Beijing's cybersecurity probe of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc.