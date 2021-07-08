Fed minutes of June FOMC under scrutiny for taper-timing hints

The Fed delivered a double-whammy at the June gathering after its quarterly economic forecasts showed officials expect two rate hikes in 2023 and Chair Jerome Powell announced the central bank was getting the taper debate into gear.

"We're watching out for any clues that we might get regarding the tapering of asset purchases," said Citigroup Global Markets chief U.S. economist Andrew Hollenhorst. "Any clues about the timing or the composition, but my expectations is that we won't get too many details."

Analysts will be combing through the minutes for details on tapering, including when it could start and what the pace might be -- though that level of discussion might be more likely at upcoming Fed meetings, including its gathering later this month.

Minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. Washington time. Here's what to watch out for:

- Taper timing: The Fed has been buying $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities every month in an effort to bolster the economy during the pandemic. After Powell indicated that the Federal Open Market Committee would start talking about when it might be appropriate to start reducing these purchases at subsequent meetings, a number of officials voiced support for starting the process sooner rather than later, including before the end of this year.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the central bank could start slowing its asset purchases in the next few months as the economy recovers faster than expected from the pandemic.

The Dallas Fed chief, Robert Kaplan, has said he wants the process to start "soon," so as to avoid excess risk taking in markets and so that the Fed won't need more aggressive measures, including rate hikes, to halt financial excess later.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, customarily a more dovish member of the committee and, along with Bostic, a voter on monetary policy this year, told the Associated Press last week that a start to tapering this year may be appropriate.

Kaplan and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard have also indicated they may be in favor of tapering MBS purchases first, as surging price increases in the housing market fan worry it is overheating.