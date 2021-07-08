Stay in a Fully Furnished Apartment in Sathorn

Why Stay in a Fully furnished Apartment?

Staying at a hotel after COVID-19 is a peculiar experience. Even though you know and trust that the hotel has taken proper health and safety measures to clean the room, you still get this unsettling feeling of being unclean. When you are working a high-stress job and want to relax after a hard day at work, the last thing you want is to return to a hotel room and feel unclean lying in bed or sitting on the couch.

Instead, when you rent or buy a fully furnished apartment in Sathorn, the space is yours and yours alone. You can easily kick back and relax in the comfort of your own home. You can use the kitchen for cooking some of your favorite foods from home or invite some friends over for a few drinks before heading out.

What’s more, when you stay in an apartment that is in a condominium, you have access to all of the amenities the condo has to offer. Most condos in Bangkok have a swimming pool and fitness center, though others may have additional amenities like a sauna, game room, rooftop area, and more.

Why Sathorn?

Sathorn is a growing and popular area of Bangkok noted for its great neighborhoods and location to the financial district of the city. When many business travelers arrive in Bangkok, there is a high chance that their partner’s office is in Sathorn on neighboring Silom.

Aside from housing the financial district, Sathorn is also home to a vibrant and colorful social scene. Artisan cafes and restaurants are flanked by art houses and community malls. There’s always a new eating experience to try or some nighttime activity to take part in.