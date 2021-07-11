Innovations speed race to put more wind turbines on sea floor

The sea offers one of the best prospects for green energy in South Korea, where the climate and topography are ill-suited for large solar and onshore wind plants, and conventional hydropower resources are almost fully utilized. The country is seeking to add 12 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, compared with less than 0.2 gigawatts now.

South Korea already has the world's biggest tidal power plant at Sihwa Lake, and is adding the world's largest offshore wind farm near Shinan.

Kepco is crunching down the 90-day period it can take in some circumstances to build and place an offshore wind turbine. The company can put together a plant onshore in seven days, and the MMB will then ship it to the offshore location. Hauling the entire plant significantly reduces the time and cost of having to make several trips to deliver parts.

The new process would lower the cost of installing a 5-megawatt turbine by 43%, or 3.7 billion won ($3.3 million), according to a statement from Kepco.

The company is looking to increase the size of MMBs to carry up to 14-megawatt turbines that are being rolled out in Europe, according to Ryu Moo Sung, principal researcher at Kepco Research Institute. He said Germany's RWE and Spain's Ocean Winds have shown an interest in Kepco's vessels.

Once the MMB is at the offshore site, it takes up to 12 hours to fix the tower to the ocean floor using a "suction bucket" technique. The method pumps water out of the buckets, creating pressure to force them into the floor. The southwest coast of South Korea is ideal for this technique because of the soft seabed.

The new process is an improvement over traditional methods, which can create environmental problems as cement is injected into the sea floor to build a foundation, Kepco said. In addition, offshore construction is vulnerable to delays caused by inclement weather, which can further raise costs.

The time it takes to install an offshore turbine has been steadily decreasing, with the pace twice as fast as 10 years ago, according to a BNEF report in 2019. In the U.S., the Department of Energy and partners including the University of Delaware have also worked on accelerating the construction of offshore wind farms using suction bucket technology.