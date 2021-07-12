Volatile foreign funds flow expected to pressure SET

The SET Index closed at 1,552.09 on Friday, up 8.42 points or 0.55 per cent. Transactions totalled THB85.26 billion with an index high of 1,554.60 and a low of 1,535.69.
Krungsri Securities expected the index on Monday to rebound to between 1,560 and 1,565 points on rising oil price and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's move to impose partial lockdown instead of a national lockdown.
However, it predicted that the rise in the country's Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign funds flow would pressure the index.
It recommended that investors buy:
▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, BANPU and TOP, which benefit from rising oil price.
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.
▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, ICHI and GPSC, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.
Published : July 12, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021