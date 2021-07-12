Volatile foreign funds flow expected to pressure SET

The SET Index closed at 1,552.09 on Friday, up 8.42 points or 0.55 per cent. Transactions totalled THB85.26 billion with an index high of 1,554.60 and a low of 1,535.69.

Krungsri Securities expected the index on Monday to rebound to between 1,560 and 1,565 points on rising oil price and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's move to impose partial lockdown instead of a national lockdown.

However, it predicted that the rise in the country's Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign funds flow would pressure the index.