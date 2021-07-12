SET falls despite rise in other Asian indices

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Monday to rebound to between 1,560 and 1,565 points on the rising oil price and Thailand's move to impose a partial rather than a national lockdown.
However, it forecast the rise in domestic Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign fund flows would pressure the index.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were PTTGC, CHG, BCH, KCE, PTT, BDMS, HANA, KBANK, CPF and ACE.
Other Asian indices were up:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,569.02, up 628.60 points or 2.25 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,547.84, up 23.75 points or 0.67 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 15,161.52, up 317.17 points or 2.14 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,515.24, up 170.70 points or 0.62 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,246.47, up 28.52 points or 0.89 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,814.33, up 152.85 points or 0.87 per cent.
Published : July 12, 2021
By : The Nation
