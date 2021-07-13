Funds outflows expected to pressure SET despite oil price recovery

The SET Index had closed at 1,549.84 on Monday, down 2.25 points or 0.14 per cent. Transactions totalled THB75.44 billion with an index high of 1,561.72 and a low of 1,544.71.

Krungsri Securities predicted that the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points despite higher oil price and hopes from the government's economic relief measures.

However, it said the rise in domestic Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign funds flows would pressure the index.