Funds outflows expected to pressure SET despite oil price recovery

The SET Index had closed at 1,549.84 on Monday, down 2.25 points or 0.14 per cent. Transactions totalled THB75.44 billion with an index high of 1,561.72 and a low of 1,544.71.
Krungsri Securities predicted that the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,540 and 1,560 points despite higher oil price and hopes from the government's economic relief measures.
However, it said the rise in domestic Covid-19 cases and volatility in foreign funds flows would pressure the index.
It recommended that investors buy:
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.
▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, ICHI and GPSC, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.
Published : July 13, 2021
By : The Nation
